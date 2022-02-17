हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
priyanka gandhi exclusive

Priyanka Gandhi Exclusive: 'PM Narendra Modi didn't meet farmers in Delhi, he's in Punjab for votes'

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also issued a clarification of Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi's controversial remarks where he had said that people of the state don't need "Bhaiyyas of UP and Bihar". 

Priyanka Gandhi speaking to Zee Media in Jalandhar today.

In an exclusive conversation with Zee Media, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi today said that PM Narendra Modi didn't meet farmers when they were protesting against the three farm laws in Delhi, but "he's campaigning in Punjab for the sake of votes."

"Statement was made in a different tone, it has been manipulated," Priyanka Gandhi said, adding "Channi ji only meant that a Punjabi government must be elected in Punjab".

"Yes, people saw me clapping, but people are also looking at what PM Narendra Modi is doing across the nation," the Congress leader said.

"The Prime Minister didn't meet the farmers when they went to his house in delhi, he is here to seek votes now," she said.

The Congress leader further said that Prime Minister Modi insulted people by sharing stage with the minister whose son "mowed down the farmers". 

