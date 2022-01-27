Punjab Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi, CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu offer prayers at Golden Temple

New Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu offered prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Thursday (January 27).

Taking to Twitter, Gandhi wrote in Hindi that he and the Congress candidates prayed for the future of Punjab at Harmandir Sahib. After paying obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum of the Golden Temple, Gandhi ate 'prasad' at the 'langar' along with the party candidates.

Punjab: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Golden Temple in Amritsar. CM Charanjit Singh Channi and the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu also accompanying him. pic.twitter.com/IQouusbqLt — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

Meanwhile, the former Congress chief is scheduled to address 'Punjab Fateh' virtual rally at Mithapur in Jalandhar in the afternoon before returning to Delhi in the evening. This is Gandhi's first visit to the poll-bound state after the election dates were announced on January 8 by the Election Commission of India. ECI had extended the ban on physical rallies and road shows till January 31 in the five poll-going states.

Earlier today, CM Channi, Sidhu and deputy chief ministers Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and O P Soni received Gandhi at the Amritsar airport on his arrival from Delhi. Gandhi later visited Jallianwala Bagh. Gandhi is also slated to visit Durgiana Temple and the Bhagwan Valmiki Tirath Sthal.

The Congress has so far announced 109 candidates for the 117-member state Assembly. Punjab will go to polls on February 20.

(With agency inputs)

