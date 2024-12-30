Punjab Bandh Today: Railways Cancels 150 Trains, Including Shatabdi, Vande Bharat - Key Details

New Delhi: The Railways canceled 150 trains on Monday due to a Punjab bandh called by the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) and Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) on Saturday, December 30.

The bandh was announced last week by both groups, which have been protesting at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13. Their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 67, has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border since November 26. He is demanding a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) from the Centre.

Protesters plan to block rail tracks (rail roko) at several locations from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., disrupting both passenger and goods trains.

What’s Open, What’s Closed?

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher announced a complete bandh in state while assuring that emergency services will remain functional. Talking to media, he said that the call for a complete shutdown has received support from various groups, including traders, transporters, employees' unions, toll plaza workers, laborers, ex-servicemen, sarpanches, teachers' unions, and other social organisations.

Pandher added that the bandh has also gained backing from common citizens.

The SKM (Non-Political) and KMM held a meeting with transporters, employees, traders, and others at the Khanauri protest site on Thursday to rally support for the bandh.

Over 200 Trains Affected, Including Vande Bharat and Shatabadi

Rail services will face major disruptions during the Punjab bandh, affecting 221 trains, including high-end services like Vande Bharat and Shatabdi Express, The Indian Express reported.

Key details:

Two Vande Bharat Express trains between New Delhi and Vaishno Devi and one between New Delhi and Amb Andaura will be canceled.

Another Vande Bharat Express running between Chandigarh and Ajmer will terminate or originate at Delhi Cantt.

163 trains were cancelled on Monday, including Shatabdi and Vande Bharat services operating between Delhi and Punjab.

Three Shatabdi Express trains to Kalka, Chandigarh, and Amritsar are among the affected services.

Passenger, express, and intercity trains in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh will also be hit.

The railways also announced partial cancellations for seven trains, regulation of 14, rescheduling of 13, short-originating 15, and short-terminating 22 trains due to the ‘Rail Roko’ agitation called by various farmer organizations. Services are expected to return to normal after 4 p.m.