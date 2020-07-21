Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 results 2020 live updates: Results to be declared soon at pseb.ac.in, punjab.indiaresults.com

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is likely to announce Class 12 board results today (July 20) on its official website of PSEB, which is - pseb.ac.in. As per the Centre advice, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will now declare the PSEB 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subjects formula.

The decision to declare the PSEB 12th results on the basis of the best-performing subject formula, was taken after the cancellation of the remaining examination of Class 12 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow Zee News live blog for more updates on Punjab Board PSEB Class 12 results 2020 :

# The PSEB 12th result has been evaluated on the basis of an alternative assessment scheme.

#PSEB class 12 results: Where to check the scorecard:

Once the Class 12 results are declared by the PSEB, students can check their scorecard on the official website — pseb.ac.in. The website will also be accessible from mobile phones.

#PSEB class 12 results: How to check online

Step 1: Students are advised to visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter their required details like Roll No or date of birth.

Step 4: Ensure that the details entered match the data provided with PSEB class 12 exam admit card.

Step 5: Submit and view your result. Students are advised to download a copy of the result for future reference.

#Last year, 86.41 per cent of students passed the PSEB 12th examination. The pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers. Sarvjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana, Aman from Mukhtasar and Muskan Soni from Nakodar, had bagged the first position securing 98.89 per cent marks.

#PSEB Class 12th result delayed this year:

In 2019, the PSEB had declared the Class 12 results on May 11. This year the result has been delayed as the exams could not be held on time due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

#The declaration of Punjab PSEB Class 12 result was delayed due to technical issues. It was supposed to be declared at 4 pm on July 20.

#The Punjab Board will not conduct any press conference to announce class 12 results.