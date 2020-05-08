Punjab CM Amarinder Singh applaud locals for rescuing IAF pilot after fighter jet crash

"I am relieved to know that @IAF_MCC pilot ejected to safety in Hoshiarpur after his MIG-29 crashed today. Thank the local people for immediately rushing to the aid of the pilot. Proud of you all!," the Punjab Chief Minister said in a tweet.

A MiG-29 fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed near Nawanshahr in Punjab on Friday morning. The MiG-29 pilot ejected after the plane developed a technical snag and failed to respond. The pilot,identified as Wing Commander MK Pandey, ejected safely and has been rescued.

The jet, which had taken off from Adampur Air Force Station near Jalandhar, was on a training mission. As per PTI, the crash took place around 10.30 am.

An IAF spokesperson confirmed that the MiG-29 aircraft was on a training mission from an Air Force base near Jalandhar. "The aircraft had developed a technical snag and the pilot ejected safely as he was unable to control the aircraft," he said.

The official said the pilot has been rescued by a helicopter and a Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the cause of the accident.

It may be recalled that the IAF has lost several MiG 21 trainers and MiG 29 fighter jets in crashes due to technical snag in recent years.