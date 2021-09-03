हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh hails India's pluralism, cultural diversity

The CM added that the country "has the unique distinction of being home to almost every faith in the world"

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh hails India&#039;s pluralism, cultural diversity
File photo

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday (September 3), praised India’s pluralism, its culture and tradition and said that the uniqueness of the country lies in the fact that it's home to different faiths.

"India continues to be a pluralistic country that has the unique distinction of being home to almost every faith in the world. This is what gives India its richness and cultural diversity," said Amarinder Singh at a special session of the State Assembly.

 

 

The CM said that Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 gurus who founded Sikhism, had sacrificed his life for the sake of humanity.
Amarinder Singh said, "It was to uphold the right of people of this land to peacefully follow the faith of their choice, that Guru Sahab (Guru Teg Bahadur) gave his 'shahadat'. By doing so he set a unique example in the history of sacrificing his life."

Singh said that the country and Sikkhism believe in the world being one family, and are concerned about the welfare of the whole of humanity. "India has unique cultural tradition. When we call Indianness, this is the idea of India. Our ancient texts have expressed idea of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'- the world is one family. In Sikh faith, we've concept of 'Sarbat da bhala' - welfare of entire humanity."

(With ANI inputs)

 

