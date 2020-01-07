Punjab CM Amarinder Singh unveils municipal building bye-laws to improve infrastructures

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday unveiled the amended Punjab Municipal Building bye-laws, plugging the deficiencies in the earlier provisions and seeking to give a boost to the sluggish construction and infrastructure development activity.

Local Government Minister Brahm Mohindra said that the new bye-laws, covering the construction of residential, commercial and industrial buildings, including hotels, miniplexes and other projects, are aimed at making construction activity more seamless and hassle-free.

Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Local Government, said the bye-laws were notified by the town planning wing of the Local Government Department on December 31, 2019.

As per the amended bye-laws, cinemas would now be considered as miniplexes, with their capacity enhanced to four from the earlier two, and the seats increased to 999 without any bar of minimum seats per cinema fixed at 250 earlier.

Further, the owner or builder can now convert his existing cinema to miniplex with commercial component on 50 feet wide road too. Ground coverage of miniplex has also been increased.

For providing better and quality medical services, a slew of relaxations have been given to nursing homes and hospitals, which include five per cent additional ground coverage for multi-level parking.

