Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Battles Leptospirosis; Know About This Deadly Infection Caused By Rats

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been diagnosed with leptospirosis, a bacterial infection commonly transmitted through contact with contaminated water, soil, or animals. The Chief Minister was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali on Wednesday for what was initially reported as a routine check-up.

According to a health bulletin released by the hospital, CM Mann’s condition is stable, and he is responding well to antibiotics. "All clinical features and pathological tests have shown satisfactory improvement," the hospital stated, confirming that his vitals are normal and under control.

What is Leptospirosis?

Leptospirosis is an infection caused by the Leptospira bacteria, which thrives in warm and moist environments. The infection can occur when contaminated water, soil, or the urine of infected animals, primarily rodents, comes into contact with broken skin or mucous membranes. Cattle and pigs can also carry the bacteria, with humans contracting the disease directly from animals or indirectly from contaminated surfaces.

Symptoms

In mild cases, leptospirosis presents flu-like symptoms such as fever, muscle aches, headaches, and vomiting. However, the infection can escalate to more severe conditions, leading to liver and kidney failure, meningitis, or even death. One serious complication is Weil's disease, characterized by jaundice, internal bleeding, and organ failure.

Recent Speculations About CM's Health

A few days prior to his hospitalization, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia had raised concerns regarding CM Mann's health, claiming that the Chief Minister was suffering from liver cirrhosis. Majithia alleged that Mann was in the advanced stages of the disease and had been advised to refrain from alcohol consumption or consider a liver transplant. He also suggested that Mann had recently been hospitalized due to fluid accumulation in his lungs and stomach, symptoms commonly associated with liver cirrhosis.