New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday (May 19, 2022) met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and discussed several matters including issues of national security. Punjab CM also discussed technology infrastructure to enhance border management services with Shah.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi "Discussed demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in BBMB, stopping drones on border, MSP on Basmati...border areas & security in Punjab. Home Minister assured to look into all demands," tweeted Punjab CM pic.twitter.com/R955BweHP9 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

"Discussed demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in BBMB, stopping drones on border, MSP on Basmati...border areas & security in Punjab. Home Minister assured to look into all demands," tweeted Punjab CM after the meeting.

After the meeting Mann also informed that about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs that some elements are trying to create unrest in the state. Shah assured him of all assistance from the central government, he added.

"There have been regular inputs that some miscreants are trying to create trouble in Punjab. So I have request the home minister to sanction additional forces for the security of the state," Punjab CM told reporters.

The chief minister said 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached Punjab while another 10 companies will be approved by the Union Home Ministry soon. One company of paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.

Mann also said that Shah assured him that there is no compromise on the national security and it is above party politics and the central government would provide all help necessary to the Punjab government.

The chief minister said he has conveyed to the home minister about the supply of arms from across the border through drones and sought the central government's assistance to tackle it.

(With agency inputs)