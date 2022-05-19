हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Amit Shah in Delhi; discusses border security, Bhakra Beas board issues

"Discussed demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in BBMB, stopping drones on border, MSP on Basmati...border areas & security in Punjab. Home Minister assured to look into all demands," tweeted Punjab CM after the meeting. 

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Amit Shah in Delhi; discusses border security, Bhakra Beas board issues

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday (May 19, 2022) met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital and discussed several matters including issues of national security. Punjab CM also discussed technology infrastructure to enhance border management services with Shah. 

"Discussed demands of farmers, representation of Punjab in BBMB, stopping drones on border, MSP on Basmati...border areas & security in Punjab. Home Minister assured to look into all demands," tweeted Punjab CM after the meeting. 

After the meeting Mann also informed that about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs that some elements are trying to create unrest in the state. Shah assured him of all assistance from the central government, he added. 

"There have been regular inputs that some miscreants are trying to create trouble in Punjab. So I have request the home minister to sanction additional forces for the security of the state," Punjab CM told reporters.

The chief minister said 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached Punjab while another 10 companies will be approved by the Union Home Ministry soon. One company of paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.

Mann also said that Shah assured him that there is no compromise on the national security and it is above party politics and the central government would provide all help necessary to the Punjab government.

The chief minister said he has conveyed to the home minister about the supply of arms from across the border through drones and sought the central government's assistance to tackle it.

(With agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhagwant MannAmit ShahPunjabborder securityBhakhra-Beas Board issue
Next
Story

Viral Video: Noida vlogger takes pet dog to Kedarnath shrine, temple committee files FIR

Must Watch

PT7M23S

Badhir News: Aishwarya Rai stuns in a floral gown at the Cannes Film Festival