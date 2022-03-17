Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to announce ‘big decision shortly’

New Delhi: Bhagwant Mann is expected to make a big announcement on Thursday (March 17, 2022) on promises made during the run-up to the Assembly election. The announcement will come a day after he swears-in as the Chief Minister of Punjab.

“A very big decision will be taken today in the interest of the people of Punjab. No one in the history of Punjab would have taken such a decision till date. I'll announce shortly…,” Mann said in a tweet today morning.

Meanwhile, newly-elected MLAs started arriving at Punjab Assembly for the oath-taking ceremony.

Inderbir Singh Nijjer has been appointed as Protem Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Among its poll promises, the popular ones are Rs 1,000 to all adult women, 300 units of free electricity per month for every household.AAP has won 92 seats and is leading on one more seat in the 117-member assembly. Congress bagged won 18 seats.

(With ANI inputs)

