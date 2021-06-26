Punjab extends lockdown till June 30, allows reopening of IELTS coaching centres- Check guidelines here

New Delhi: The Punjab government on Friday (June 25, 2021) extended the COVID-induced lockdown in the state till June 30 after reviewing the situation in the state. The state government issued a new set of guidelines and said that the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) coaching institutes will reopen with the condition that their teachers, staff and students have had at least one vaccination shot.

IELTS is a global standardised test of English language proficiency for non-native English language speakers.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in a tweet said, “The present #Covid19 restrictions will continue till 30@June with additional relaxation only for IELTS & skill development coaching institutes who can now open provided their teachers, staff & students have had at least one vaccination. I urge all to have themselves vaccinated.”

The present #Covid19 restrictions will continue till 30@June with additional relaxation only for IELTS & skill development coaching institutes who can now open provided their teachers, staff & students have had at least one vaccination. I urge all to have themselves vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/GbP22eR5HO — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 25, 2021

Here are complete guidelines:

- The weekend curfew will continue on Sunday.

- The daily night curfew will continue to be in place from 8 pm to 5 am.

- Bars, pubs and taverns will continue to remain closed.

- All educational institutions will also remain shut.

- Not more than 50 people will be allowed to gather for weddings and cremations.

The announcement came on the same day when Punjab registered 341 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s infection count to 5,94,279. On the other hand, 12 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 15,956 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases has dropped to 4,832 in Punjab. The state's positivity rate stands at 0.7 percent. With 768 recoveries on Friday, the number of cured persons has reached 5,73,491 in the state, according to the bulletin.

