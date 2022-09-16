NewsIndia
AMARINDER SINGH

Punjab former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

“Punjab Lok Congress chief and former chief minister Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week,” PLC spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

Punjab former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week

New Delhi: The Punjab Lok Congress, founded by former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, will merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “Punjab Lok Congress chief and former chief minister Amarinder Singh to join BJP next week,” PLC spokesperson was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. 

Amarinder Singh had formed his party, Punjab Lok Congress, after he was forced by the Congress to resign from the chief minister's post in September last year. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi.

He will join the BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and other leaders in Delhi.

