Punjab Gangster Amritpal Singh Dies In Shootout With Police Over Drug Haul

New Delhi: A 22-year-old gangster, Amritpal Singh, was killed in a shootout with the Punjab Police at Jandiala Guru near Amritsar on Wednesday morning. The police had taken him to a location where he had hidden 2 kgs of heroin and a pistol. According to Satinder Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar Rural, Amritpal had revealed the location of the narcotics and the weapon during interrogation. The police took him there to recover the contraband and the firearm.

However, Amritpal tried to escape by firing at the police officials with the hidden pistol, injuring them. The police retaliated and shot him, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

VIDEO | Gangster Amritpal Singh (22) killed in an exchange of fire with #Punjab Police while trying to flee in Amritsar's Jandiala Guru area. Two police officials also injured.



"During interrogation, he disclosed that he had hidden 2 Kgs of heroin. We brought him here to recover… pic.twitter.com/ORcaBNO3Ru — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 20, 2023

Amritpal was a notorious gangster who was facing charges of murder, attempted murder and other crimes, police said. The police have seized the heroin and the weapon from the spot and are investigating the case further.

This is a developing story.