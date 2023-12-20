trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701072
Punjab Gangster Amritpal Singh Dies In Shootout With Police Over Drug Haul

According to Satinder Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar Rural, Amritpal had revealed the location of the narcotics and the weapon during interrogation.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 02:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: A 22-year-old gangster, Amritpal Singh, was killed in a shootout with the Punjab Police at Jandiala Guru near Amritsar on Wednesday morning. The police had taken him to a location where he had hidden 2 kgs of heroin and a pistol. According to Satinder Singh, the Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar Rural, Amritpal had revealed the location of the narcotics and the weapon during interrogation. The police took him there to recover the contraband and the firearm.

However, Amritpal tried to escape by firing at the police officials with the hidden pistol, injuring them. The police retaliated and shot him, causing serious injuries. He was rushed to the hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

Amritpal was a notorious gangster who was facing charges of murder, attempted murder and other crimes, police said. The police have seized the heroin and the weapon from the spot and are investigating the case further.

This is a developing story.

