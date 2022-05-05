हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bhagwant Mann

Punjab government announces 26,454 jobs in various departments - Check how to apply here

The Punjab Cabinet approved recruitment on 26,000 posts in different government departments. 

Punjab government announces 26,454 jobs in various departments - Check how to apply here
Credits: PTI

New Delhi: The Punjab government approved the recruitment of as many as 26,454 posts in various government departments including home, education, health, and power earlier this week. These posts will be filled on a regular basis, instead of on a contractual basis.   

The announcement was made after the meeting of the Council of Ministers, chaired by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This decision aims at providing gainful employment opportunities to the state’s youth looking for employment avenues. 

With this announcement, the AAP government in the state has taken steps to fullfill another promise of theirs within 50 days of the swearing-in ceremony. 

Those interested in applying for these jobs need to note that they will be able to do so only online through the official website. Also, through this recruitment announcement, the government is looking to fill vacancies in 25 government departments. 

After the meeting, the cabinet also directed the departments to ensure transparent, fair and time-bound recruitment. Along with this, it has also been decided that interviews will not be conducted for Group C posts.

A spokesperson of the state government said, “The decision would go a long way in achieving the goal to provide employment. Besides, this step would also optimize the working of Government departments as they will start working with full human resource on hand and provide government jobs to the youth of the State on the other hand.” 

According to the reports, 67 posts will be filled in Agriculture Department, 218 in Animal Husbandry Department, 338 in Excise Department, 777 in Cooperation Department, 10,475 posts in Home Department, besides 6,452 posts in School Education Department.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bhagwant MannPunjab CMAAPJobsrecruitmentsPunjab GovernmentGovernment jobssarkari naukri
Next
Story

Delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir comes to an end

Must Watch

PT1M26S

Water crisis deepens in Delhi amid scorching heat, Yamuna's water is depleting rapidly