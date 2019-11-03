close

Punjab

Punjab government launches 'badge of logo' dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary celebrations

The Punjab government had earlier prepared a logo dedicated to the birth anniversary celebrations and a badge has now been unveiled which the people would be able to affix it on their wardrobes. The badges would be distributed free of cost by the state government, informed Minister Charanjit Singh Channi. 

Punjab government launches &#039;badge of logo&#039; dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev&#039;s 550th birth anniversary celebrations

Chandigarh: Punjab Government on Saturday launched the badge of logo dedicated to the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. The logo was launched by Punjab Tourism and Cultural Affairs Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, in the presence of Principal Secretary Tourism Vikas Pratap and Director Malwinder Singh Jaggi.

Channi said that the Punjab government had earlier prepared a logo dedicated to the birth anniversary celebrations and a badge has now been unveiled which the people would be able to affix it on their wardrobes. The badges would be distributed free of cost by the state government.

The minister added that the Punjab government has taken care to provide every facility to the people so as to ensure that they do not encounter any problem during their stay and paying obeisance at the Gurudwara Sahib at Sultanpur Lodhi.

Live TV

The tourism department also released information booklets in English and Punjabi on the occasion. These booklets would be available for free at all the assistance centres.Meanwhile, Pratap said that state government has set up 39 helpdesks in various cities for the comfort of the people coming to visit Sultanpur Lodhi during the celebrations.

The helpdesks have been set up at Amritsar and Chandigarh international airports, the domestic airport at Adampur, railway stations at Chandigarh, Amritsar and Kapurthala besides bus stands at Jalandhar, Kartarpur, Amritsar and Kapurthala.

