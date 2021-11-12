Punjab govt to give Rs 2 lakh to 83 arrested by Delhi Police for Jan 26 violence: Channi

The Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has tweeted that the state government will support those who were arrested by the Delhi Police for the Repubic Day violence earlier this year.

He tweeted, “Reiterating my govternment’s stand to support the ongoing #FarmersProtest against three black farm laws. We have decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out a tractor rally in the national capital on 26th January, 2021.”

Channi has been taking some radical decisions in recent times keeping the forthcoming assembly elections in mind.

He was made the Chief Minister by the Congress top office after former CM Amarinder Singh got into an ugly public spat with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. Channi became the beneficiary of that tussle but going by his recent decisions, he seems to be ahead in the race than his party rivals.

He has also made Punjabi a compulsory language for education in all schools in the state and they may be fined up to Rs 2 lakh for not following it.

Channi made this announcement a day after the Punjab Assembly passed the Punjab Learning of Punjabi and Other Languages (Amendment) Bill, 2021, aimed at strictly enforcing the implementation of Punjabi as a compulsory subject for all students from classes 1 to 10 in the state.

“To promote mother tongue, Punjabi has been made a compulsory subject for all students from class I to X in Punjab. Schools to be fined up to 2 lakh for violation,” Channi said in a tweet.

