Punjab, Haryana lock horns over Chandigarh– All you need to know

New Delhi: The Punjab and Haryana governments have locked horns over their shared capital Chandigarh. Days after Punjab passed a resolution demanding immediate transfer of Chandigarh to the AAP-ruled state, the Haryana government on Sunday (April 3) summoned a one-day special session of the Assembly in Chandigarh on April 5.

Here's a look at how the row over Chandigarh unfolded:

Punjab passes resolution seeking Chandigarh’s transfer

The Punjab Assembly passed a resolution on Friday (April 1, 2022) seeking immediate transfer of the Union Territory after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that central service rules will apply to the employees of Chandigarh. Urging the Centre to “honour the principles of federalism” enshrined in the Constitution, the resolution by the Punjab government read, "Chandigarh city was created as the capital of Punjab. In all past precedents whenever a state has been divided, the capital remains with the parent state. Punjab, therefore, has been laying its claim for the complete transfer of Chandigarh to Punjab.”

Haryana’s reaction to the Punjab resolution

Slamming the AAP-led Punjab government over the resolution, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday asked AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann to apologise to the people of Haryana. "The AAP-led government in Punjab should first get the Satluj-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal built and transfer Punjab's Hindi-speaking areas to Haryana," Khattar said. A day earlier, he had said that Chandigarh will remain the capital of Haryana and Punjab.

SYL canal issue

SYL canal issue has been a point of altercation for Punjab and Haryana for several decades.

Earlier in the past, Punjab demanded a reassessment of its share of the Ravi-Beas rivers water. On the other hand, Haryana sought completion of the SYL canal to get its share of 3.5 million acre feet (MAF) of water.

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday said the "issue of Chandigarh is there but it is not the only issue". "There are other issues which are connected to it. There is SYL water (issue), (the issue of) Hindi speaking areas. They have not spoken on those issues. Whenever there will be a decision, it will be a single one. There cannot be different decisions," Vij added.

