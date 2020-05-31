Punjab issues fresh guidelines; places of worship to open from June 8

Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Sunday (May 31, 2020) issued fresh guidelines for the next phase of lockdown, starting on June 1 and allowed the opening of places of worship besides hotels, restaurants, and shopping malls from June 8.

The new guidelines also said the lockdown provisions, however, will remain in force in containment zones till June 30.

The new guidelines came a day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday announced a four-week extension of the lockdown till June 30 in Punjab.

As per the guidelines issued by the Punjab Home Affairs and Justice Department, the movement of individuals for the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited from 9 pm to 5 am.

Cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, assembly halls would continue to stay shut while all social, political, sports, cultural, academic and religious gatherings would continue to remain prohibited, the guidelines said.

Punjab will have further extension of lockdown till June 30 with little more relaxations, in line with Central Govt guidelines. Sharing list of permitted activities. Appeal to everyone to avoid unnecessary travel, observe all precautions & follow social distancing. #MissionFateh pic.twitter.com/kjhgymwTUD — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) May 31, 2020

As far as marriage-related gatherings are concerned, guests not exceeding 50 would be allowed while up to 20 people would be allowed to attend the funeral or last rites, the guidelines stipulated.

As per the guidelines, religious places or places of worship, hotels, restaurants (in-dine service), and shopping malls will remain closed till June 7.

The state government, however, based on the standard operating procedure of the Union ministry of health, would issue SOP before June 8 for their opening, they said.

There would be no restriction on interstate movement of people and it would require no separate permission or e-permit.

However, the use of the COVA app and self-generated 'e-pass' would be mandatory, the guidelines said.

Schools and colleges besides other educational and coaching institutes would continue to remain shut, the guidelines said, while allowing liquor vends to remain open from 8 am to 8 pm.

The interstate movement of buses will be allowed with the mutual consent of the state and subject to the compliance of the Transport Department's SOP.

Chief Minister Singh made it clear that strict compliance to all anti-COVID standard operating procedures, as well as health and safety protocols, including wearing of masks and social distancing, will have to be ensured and enforced.

Though no restrictions are in place on movement within the city or districts, the CM urged people to avoid non-essential travels and said the state Department of Health will issue a separate SOP in this regard.

E-commerce is now permitted in Punjab for all goods, including non-essentials, as per the latest guidelines.