Zee News opinion poll results: Unemployment biggest issue for voters in Punjab assembly election 2022

New Delhi: As Punjab will vote exactly a month later, Zee News’ ‘Janata Ka Mood’, billed as the biggest opinion poll ever, tried to measure the voters’ pulse and find the issues that can sway elections. The sample size of the survey in Punjab was 1,05,000.

As per the opinion poll for Punjab, which has been jointly conducted by Zee News in association with Design Boxed, unemployment is the most important issue for voters.

As many as 65 per cent people said that unemployment is the most important issue in the 117-Assembly state, followed by inflation at 58 per cent.

Nearly 55 per cent Punjab citizens said sacrilege is the biggest issue, while 54 per cent flagged drugs as a major concern. As many as 32 per cent people will consider agricultural issues while casting their votes.

Meanwhile, the Zee News opinion poll has predicted a hung Assembly in Punjab with no party bagging the majority mark. In a close competition, AAP is expected to grab 35-39 seats while Congress is likely to win between 35-38 seats.

Shiromani Akali Dal can sweep between 32-35 seats, the opinion poll predicts. The majority mark is at 59, which none of these parties are seem to achieve.

Although no clear win for any party, Punjab has made up its mind about the CM face. Congress’ Charanjit Singh Channi is the most preferred Chief ministerial face in the state with 31 per cent vote share. AAP's Bhagwant Mann is the second most liked face as Punjab's CM with 24 per cent votes.

Elections to 117-Assembly seats in Punjab will be held in one phase on February 20.

