Punjab Opinion Polls: What is the mood of Malwa region

Punjab - one of the richest and strategically significant state in India - is all set to witness a high octane political battle next months. The keenly-watched election will be fought between the Congress, Aam Aami Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP. While the most surveys give a an overall prediction of the state's expect poll outcome, Zee News and Design Boxed's survey - done with a large sample size of 1,05,5000 - has divided the state in to three regions - Manjha (25 seats), Doaba (23 seats) and Mawla (69 seats).
Note: Zee News-DesignBoxed survey has been done with a sample size of 1,05,000 between 5 December, 2021 - 16 January, 2022.
Here's a closer look at the dimension of Malwa region:
1) Vote Share - Malwa Region
CONG 29
SAD+ 26
BJP+ 4
AAP 36
OTH 5
2) Choice for CM face - Malwa Region
Captain Amarinder Singh (BJP+) 8%
Navjot Singh Sidhu ( CONG) 5%
Bhagwant Mann (AAP) 24%
Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) 22 %
Charanjit Singh Channi (CONG) 31%
Arvind Kejriwal 10%
3) Seat Share - Malwa
CONG 19-21
SAD+ 13-14
BJP+ 2-3
AAP 28-30
OTH 2-4