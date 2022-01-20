Punjab Opinion Polls: What is the mood of Malwa region

Punjab - one of the richest and strategically significant state in India - is all set to witness a high octane political battle next months. The keenly-watched election will be fought between the Congress, Aam Aami Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP. While the most surveys give a an overall prediction of the state's expect poll outcome, Zee News and Design Boxed's survey - done with a large sample size of 1,05,5000 - has divided the state in to three regions - Manjha (25 seats), Doaba (23 seats) and Mawla (69 seats).

Note: Zee News-DesignBoxed survey has been done with a sample size of 1,05,000 between 5 December, 2021 - 16 January, 2022.

Here's a closer look at the dimension of Malwa region:

1) Vote Share - Malwa Region

CONG 29

SAD+ 26

BJP+ 4

AAP 36

OTH 5

2) Choice for CM face - Malwa Region

Captain Amarinder Singh (BJP+) 8%

Navjot Singh Sidhu ( CONG) 5%

Bhagwant Mann (AAP) 24%

Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) 22 %

Charanjit Singh Channi (CONG) 31%

Arvind Kejriwal 10%

3) Seat Share - Malwa

CONG 19-21

SAD+ 13-14

BJP+ 2-3

AAP 28-30

OTH 2-4

