Punjab Opinion Polls: Mood of people in Manjha, Doaba region

Punjab - one of the richest and strategically significant states in India - is all set to witness a high octane political battle next month. The keenly-watched election will be fought between the Congress, Aam Aami Party, Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP. While most surveys give an overall prediction of the state's expected poll outcome, Zee News and Design Boxed's survey - done with a large sample size of 1,05,5000 - has divided the state in to three regions - Manjha (25 seats), Doaba (23 seats) and Mawla (69 seats).

Note: Zee News-DesignBoxed survey has been done with a sample size of 1,05,000 between 5 December, 2021 - 16 January, 2022.

Here's a closer look at the dimension of Manjha region:

1) Vote Share - Majha Region

CONG 33

SAD+ 31

BJP+ 6

AAP 26

OTH 4

2) Choice for CM face - Majha Region

Captain Amarinder Singh (BJP+) 5%

Navjot Singh Sidhu ( CONG) 7%

Bhagwant Mann (AAP) 25 %

Sukhbir Singh Badal (SAD) 21 %

Charanjit Singh Channi (CONG) 32%

Arvind Kejriwal 10%

3) Seat Share - Majha

CONG 9-10

SAD+ 9-10

BJP+ 1-2

AAP 5-6

OTH 0

Here's a closer look at the dimension of Doaba region:

1) Doaba Region: VOTE SHARE

CONG 30

SAD+ 33

BJP+ 7

AAP 25

OTH 5

2) Doaba Region: CM Face

Captain Amarinder Singh: 4%

Navjot Singh Sidhu: 4%

Bhagwant Mann: 23%

Sukhbir Singh Badal: 22%

Charnjit Singh Channi: 35%

Arvind Kejriwal: 12%

3) Doaba Region: Seat share

CONG 7-8

SAD+ 9-11

BJP+ 1-2

AAP 3-4

OTH 0