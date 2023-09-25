Punjab Police Crack Down On Locations Linked To ISI-Backed Khalistani Extremist Landa, Detain Several Suspects

New Delhi: Punjab Police on Monday searched 48 locations and detained several people who are linked to Khalistani extremist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, in Ferozepur district, which borders Pakistan. Landa is on the National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s radar, news agency IANS quoted officials as saying. Landa and Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, are ISI-backed operatives who have been charged with supporting the terror activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in India.

The NIA said that Rinda and Landa, who are based in Pakistan and wanted for carrying out targeted killings and attacking law enforcement agencies to create terror in Punjab, are both members of the BKI. Rinda is a “listed individual terrorist” and a native of Nanded in Maharashtra, with a permanent address in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Landa also belongs to Tarn Taran.

Last week, the police started a statewide crackdown on the accomplices of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Brar is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Muktsar Sahib, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.