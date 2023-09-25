trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2667079
NewsIndia
KHALISTAN

Punjab Police Crack Down On Locations Linked To ISI-Backed Khalistani Extremist Landa, Detain Several Suspects

Landa and Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, are ISI-backed operatives who have been charged with supporting the terror activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in India.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2023, 04:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Punjab Police Crack Down On Locations Linked To ISI-Backed Khalistani Extremist Landa, Detain Several Suspects

New Delhi: Punjab Police on Monday searched 48 locations and detained several people who are linked to Khalistani extremist Lakhbir Singh Sandhu, alias Landa, in Ferozepur district, which borders Pakistan. Landa is on the National Investigation Agency (NIA)'s radar, news agency IANS quoted officials as saying. Landa and Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, are ISI-backed operatives who have been charged with supporting the terror activities of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in India.

The NIA said that Rinda and Landa, who are based in Pakistan and wanted for carrying out targeted killings and attacking law enforcement agencies to create terror in Punjab, are both members of the BKI. Rinda is a “listed individual terrorist” and a native of Nanded in Maharashtra, with a permanent address in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. Landa also belongs to Tarn Taran.

Last week, the police started a statewide crackdown on the accomplices of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Brar is an accused in the murder of singer Sidhu Moosewala. Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Muktsar Sahib, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train