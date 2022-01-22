हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab Police

Punjab police thwart possible terror attack around Republic Day, seize 3.79 kg RDX and grenade launcher

An official informed that the grenade launcher recovered could cover up to 150 meters and could be detrimental to the VVIP security.

Punjab police thwart possible terror attack around Republic Day, seize 3.79 kg RDX and grenade launcher
File Photo

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police Friday recovered a grenade launcher with two compatible grenades, 3.79 kg RDX, nine detonators and two sets of timer devices from Gurdaspur, thwarting a possible terror attack around the Republic Day, a senior official said.

Border Range Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohinish Chawla said the 40-mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) that was recovered during the day could cover up to 150 meters and could be detrimental to the VVIP security, according to an official statement.

The recovery was made on the disclosure of Malkeet Singh, a resident of village Gazikot in Gurdaspur who was arrested Thursday by the Gurdaspur Police based on a tip-off in a terror module and conspiracy case, he said.

"Thwarting a possible terrorist attack around the Republic Day, the Punjab Police have recovered 40mm Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) with two 40 mm compatible grenades, 3.79 Kg RDX, nine electrical detonators and two sets of timer devices for IEDs from Gurdaspur," Chawla was quoted as saying in a statement.

The consignment of explosives was sent from across the border by Pakistan-based International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) chief Lakhbir Singh Rode, he added.

During November-December 2021, the Gurdaspur Police had busted two terrorist modules controlled by the ISI of Pakistan and arrested four members of the modules, besides recovering around 1 kg RDX, six hand grenades, one tiffin box IED, three electrical detonators and two pistols.

SSP Gurdaspur Nanak Singh said the role of Malkeet Singh in the retrieval and delivery of firearms/explosive consignments intended for the ISYF terror module, busted recently by the SBS Nagar Police, was revealed during the investigation.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab PoliceTerror attackR-dayRDXRepublic DayRepublic Day 2022
Next
Story

Seven dead, several injured as massive fire breaks out at Mumbai high-rise

Must Watch

PT1M52S

Zee Top 10: Amit Shah will visit Kairana in western UP