Punjab polls

'If you have guts then contest polls only from Amritsar East': Sidhu challenges Majithia

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers from Amritsar East, Sidhu said, "If you (Bikram Singh Majithia) have guts then leave Majitha and contest elections only from the Amritsar East."

&#039;If you have guts then contest polls only from Amritsar East&#039;: Sidhu challenges Majithia
Image credit: ANI

Amritsar: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Saturday (January 29) challenged Shiromani Akali Dal`s (SAD) Bikram Singh Majithia to contest the upcoming Punjab Assembly poll only from the Amritsar East constituency. The SAD has fielded former Punjab Minister Majithia from Amritsar East as well as from Majitha constituencies.

Talking to reporters after filing his nomination papers from Amritsar East, Sidhu said, "If you (Bikram Singh Majithia) have guts then leave Majitha and contest elections only from the Amritsar East."

Speaking to ANI after filing his nomination, Sidhu said, "I don`t want to turn "Loktantra (democracy) into Dandatantra" (force)...This city had, has, and will continue to have its faith in the Congress."Sidhu is the sitting MLA from the seat.

Punjab will go to assembly polls on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

