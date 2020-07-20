Punjab PSEB board class 12 result 2020 to be released on July 21 on pseb.ac.in? Suspense continues for students

Chandigarh: The suspense over the results of Class 12 exam results by Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) continued on Monday (July 20) after several media reports surfaced that the board may not announce the results today.

As per the reports, Punjab School Education Board will announce the class 12 exam results this week. According to some media reports, the results will be out on Tuesday, July 21 at 11 am on the official website of the board.

The PSEB board had earlier cancelled the pending class 12 exams afte the court ruling. For the cancelled papers, the evaluation was done on the basis of best-performing subject formula, a pattern suggested by the Centre a few days ago.

PSEB class 12 results: Where to check the scorecard:

Once the Class 12 results are declared by the PSEB, students can check their scorecard on the official website — pseb.ac.in. The website will also be accessible from mobile phones.

PSEB class 12 results: How to check

Step 1: Students are advised to visit the official website — pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter their required details like Roll No or date of birth.

Step 4: Ensure that the details entered match the data provided with PSEB class 12 exam admit card.

Step 5: Submit and view your result. Students are advised to download a copy of the result for future reference.

Last year, 86.41 per cent of students had passed the PSEB 12th examination. The pass percentage among girls was 90.86 per cent. Three students were joint toppers. Sarvjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana, Aman from Mukhtasar, and Muskan Soni from Nakodar, had bagged the first position securing 98.89 per cent marks.