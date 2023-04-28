Punjab State Bumper Lottery Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon: 1st Prize Rs 2.50 Crores

Punjab State Bumper Lottery Results 2023: Northern India's Punjab state is the home to almost 28 million people, and many of these people frequently play the Punjab Lottery. One of the lotteries administered by the Government of India is the Punjab Dear Lottery, which is bound by the federal government's rules and regulations. All citizens can play fun games offered by the Punjab State Lottery online and at nearby shops across the state. Additionally, buying Punjabi lotto tickets is affordable and available to the majority of people.

The Punjab State Bumper Lottery 2023 is being introduced by the Punjab State Lottery Administrator. The MRP for each lottery ticket in this programme is 500. There are 10,000,000 tickets total in two series A and B. Many candidates purchased the Punjab State Bumper Lottery Ticket 2023 this month. Everybody looks here and there. The eligibility requirements, procedure, lottery outcome, prize money, and other draws are all thoroughly covered in the article. Let us inform you that Punjab is one of the 13 Indian states that have legalised the lottery system. As a result, the Punjab government is able to administer the Dear Lottery Programme successfully on a weekly, monthly, and bumper draw basis. On the same day, starting at 6 PM, the Punjab State Lottery results are made public.

Punjab State Dear Lottery: Schedule & Timings

Being a lottery game approved by the Punjab State Lottery Department, Punjab State Dear 500 Monthly is 100 percent real. Since it is a state-approved lottery, the Actual Punjab State Bumper Lottery Result at 6:00 PM is not subject to speculation. Punjab is one of the few states that has legalised lotteries. This draw is open to everyone without any restrictions. 4444 the winning ticket number may be examined at Punjab State Lotteries at 6:00 PM for the Kara 500 Bumper Lottery Result Live 29/04/2023 - Dear 500 Monthly Lottery Result 29/04/2023 Live Draw Winner List.

Punjab Bumper Draw Result Highlights

Punjab State Lottery Result Prize Amount

Prize amount for the Dear 500 Monthly Lottery provided to worthy winners by the Punjab State Lottery Department. To find out how much is given for first, second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth place, read on for more information. With a beneficial sensible lottery winning amount table, we have attempted to explain how many winners of the Punjab Kara 500 Bumper lottery prize amount will be awarded by the Punjab state lottery department. Refer to the relevant official government publication to check your findings. In the table below, you can view the specifics of the Punjab State Dear lottery 500 prize result amount.

If you purchased a Punjab State Dear 500 Monthly Lottery ticket and need to check the winner list, go next to the result for the Punjab Dear 500 Bumper Lottery. However, in the event that you are unsure of how to check the Punjab State Dear 500 Monthly Lottery Result Download Punjab Dear 500 Monthly Lottery Lucky Draw Winner List, we are here to inform you of the best and most straightforward way to do so.

Punjab Dear 500 Bumper Draw Results: How To Check

Visit the official website of the Punjab State Lottery Authority: www.punjabstatelotteries.gov.in or www.lotterysambad.com Three options will appear on the screen.

Choose the link you like.

Search the lottery results on the web homepage.

Then check if the ticket is genuine. You can also watch the lottery draw live. Apart from that, you can also select the direct results link.

Now you will see a list of all Punjab State Lottery results published to date.

A winning list of ticket numbers will appear on the screen.

Punjab State Lottery: Other Top Draws

Punjab Dear Lohri Bumper

Punjab Dear Diwali Bumper

Dear Baisakhi Bumper

Dear Rakhi Bumper

PB State Sawan Bumper Draw

Lottery Weekly/ Daily a b c.

The majority of people can participate in the Punjabi Lottery, which is an entertaining game with incredibly lucrative first prize winners. The Punjab Lottery is a high-end lottery that only happens six times a year, making each event special. Top winnings typically range from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore and occasionally more. As lottery profits are utilised for social welfare, purchasing a Punjab lottery ticket also supports the government's coffers and the society's less fortunate members. Even though there is a very small probability that you may win the top prize. The odds of winning the Punjab lottery are obviously extremely low because there are about 20 million tickets sold for each drawing.