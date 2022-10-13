Punjab Stubble Burning: Moga’s DC warns of strict action against violators

New Delhi: Amid continuous stubble-burning incidents after ban in Punjab’s Moga, the Deputy Commissioner of Moga, Kulwant Singh on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, warned of strict action against those found violating the norm. “Action will be taken against all those found burning stubble,” DC Kulwant Singh said. Meanwhile, an undertaking has been signed by the government workers hailing from agricultural backgrounds against stubble burning. “Those in govt jobs, hailing from an agricultural background have taken undertakings that they will not burn stubble,” Singh added.

Moga, Punjab | Stubble burning continues



Action will be taken against all those found burning stubble. Those in govt jobs, hailing from an agricultural background have taken undertakings that they will not burn stubble: DC Kulwant Singh pic.twitter.com/h5Od97HLd0 — ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2022

Singh had announced that those who found burning stubble in the district “may be deprived of government facilities and will also face legal action.” He also added that the firearms license of the violators shall be cancelled with immediate effect. He said that Nambardar, Panch and Sarpanch of each village will be held responsible for fire incidents. If a Nambardar himself sets fire to his field, his nambardar post will also be gone, said the deputy commissioner. Similarly, legal action will also be recommended against Panch and Sarpanch to the department, he said.

Also Read: Rs 2,500 per acre fine for Gurugram farmers if caught stubble-burning

According to the Deputy Commissioner, if government employees or officials are agriculturists or lease their land for farming, they must sign an undertaking not to burn stubble. For the infringement, they will face severe departmental repercussions.

(Image Source: ANI)

Singh stated that the district administration was considering suspending crop compensation payments to farmers who would break the decree. He stated that the Moga district has an adequate supply of machinery for stubble control. This machinery's information is being uploaded to the I-Khet app. Farmers should make the most of this equipment. The district administration will shortly release helpline numbers to assist farmers.

Stubble burning is the deliberate burning of straw stubble that remains after grains such as rice and wheat have been harvested. Despite its harsh effects on air pollution, this method is still widely used today because of its convenient and cheap approach.

Some Punjab farmers have defied the restriction on stubble burning. They claim that they will continue to burn paddy stubble until they are adequately reimbursed for the costs of alternative agricultural residue disposal methods. The Punjab’s AAP government backed down after declaring it would offer 2,500 per acre to paddy growers; wherein the Centre was to split 1,500 per acre, while the Punjab and Delhi governments were to share 1,000 per acre.

According to data from the government-run monitoring agency, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the average contribution of stubble burning to Delhi's PM 2.5 level in November 2021 was 14.6%. This could be greatly reduced if severe procedures are implemented. Furthermore, more CBG plants must be promoted. Farmers must be given confidence in all initiatives that are implemented. Aside from this, crop rotation could be a long-term solution.