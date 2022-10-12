NewsIndia
GURUGRAM

Rs 2,500 per acre fine for Gurugram farmers if caught stubble-burning

"We appealed to all the farmers of the district not to burn stubble after harvesting paddy," said Nishant Kumar Yadav, Gurugram's Deputy Commissioner.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 02:15 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Gurugram has introduced a fine to curb stubble burning
  • A fine of Rs 2,500 per acre will be levied on the farmers who burn crop residue
  • An appeal has been made to the farmers as well

Trending Photos

Rs 2,500 per acre fine for Gurugram farmers if caught stubble-burning

Gurugram: In order to curb the stubble-burning incidents in Gurugram, the district administration has decided to fine farmers for burning stubble in the district. A fine of Rs 2,500 per acre will be levied on the farmers involved in the stubble burning.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said that the district administration is fully prepared to stop the menace. "Teams have been formed by the district administration at the district level, sub-divisional level, block level, and village level to monitor stubble burning in their concerned areas," Yadav said.

Also Read: Punjab farmers are now choosing sustainable ways of getting rid of crop residue; here's why

The administration officials also said that necessary instructions have been given to the Environment Control Department for this.

"We appealed to all the farmers of the district not to burn stubble after harvesting paddy. It not only harms the environment but also harms animals, birds, and plants," said the DC.

He informed that for the convenience of the farmers in the district, a 50 percent discount on taking equipment related to stubble management and custom hiring centers, which have been made available to any registered farmer group or panchayat on an 80 percent grant.

"We appeal to the farmers to perform their ethical responsibility in environmental protection by using stubble management equipment such as Super Seeder, Zero Tillage Machine, Straw Reaper, Straw Mulcher, Reaper Binder, Mbiplo, etc.," Yadav added

Live Tv

GurugramStubble burningstubble burning fineHaryanaFarmersAir pollution

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Bet Dwarka to become new route map of terror?
DNA Video
DNA: Putin's 'retaliation' on Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: How to forgive the misdeeds of 'abusive' leaders?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Mulayam Singh Yadav could not become Prime Minister?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 10, 2022