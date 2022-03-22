हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab

Punjab to end contractual recruitment, 35,000 temporary Group C, D employees to become permanent: CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said, "We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent."

Punjab to end contractual recruitment, 35,000 temporary Group C, D employees to become permanent: CM Bhagwant Mann
Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday (March 22) announced that the employment of Group C and D employees will be made permanent and directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments. 

"We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments," ANI quoted Mann as saying. 

Earlier on March 19, during its first meet, the Punjab Cabinet had passed a proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs --10,000 posts in the state’s police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments. 

“This historic decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism,” the spokesperson of the CMO had said. 

Meanwhile, Punjab Ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, and Lal Chand Kataruchak took charge of their respective offices at Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh today. 

Ten AAP MLAs had taken oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government in Chandigarh on March 19. 

AAP had scored a landmark victory in Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, upending the Congress and defeating the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine.  

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PunjabBhagwant MannPunjab cabinetPunjab jobsPunjab recruitment
Next
Story

Akhilesh Yadav quits as Lok Sabha MP, to continue as MLA from Karhal

Must Watch

PT2M14S

Who is Swami Sivananda?