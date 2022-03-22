Punjab to end contractual recruitment, 35,000 temporary Group C, D employees to become permanent: CM Bhagwant Mann

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday (March 22) announced that the employment of Group C and D employees will be made permanent and directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments.

"We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments," ANI quoted Mann as saying.

We have decided to make 35,000 temporary employees of Group C and D permanent. I have directed Chief Secretary to end such contractual and outsourcing recruitments: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann pic.twitter.com/Dj281SVeuK — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Earlier on March 19, during its first meet, the Punjab Cabinet had passed a proposal of providing a total of 25,000 government jobs --10,000 posts in the state’s police department and 15,000 vacancies in other government departments.

“This historic decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism,” the spokesperson of the CMO had said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, and Lal Chand Kataruchak took charge of their respective offices at Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh today.

Punjab Ministers Laljit Singh Bhullar, Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, and Lal Chand Kataruchak take charge of their respective offices at Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/bP74HdwgIi — ANI (@ANI) March 22, 2022

Ten AAP MLAs had taken oath as ministers in the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government in Chandigarh on March 19.

AAP had scored a landmark victory in Punjab Assembly polls by winning 92 seats in the 117-member assembly, upending the Congress and defeating the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine.

Live TV