Punjab cabinet

In its first meeting, Punjab Cabinet passes proposal to provide 25,000 govt jobs

The newly constituted Punjab Cabinet has passed a proposal of providing a total of 25,000 govt jobs.

Image courtesy: Punjab CMO

The newly constituted Punjab Cabinet has passed a  proposal of providing a total of 25,000 govt jobs - 10,000 vacancies in the state’s police department and 15,000 vacancies in other govt departments, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said after his first Cabinet meeting.

“This historic decision would open new vistas of employment for the youth by providing jobs to them in government sector through a transparent and merit-based mechanism,” the spokesperson of the chief minister's office said. 

"The people of Punjab have given a big responsibility to all of us. We have to serve the people by working hard day and night, and give them an honest government. We have to make Rangla Punjab," Mann had earlier said in a tweet while announcing the Cabinet on Friday.

AAP romped home with 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab assembly, decimating the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party combine. 

 

