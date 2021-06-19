Punjab to hold state funeral, one-day mourning for Milkha Singh

New Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday (June 19) announced a state funeral for the legendary sprinter Milkha Singh. He also added that Punjab will observe one day of state mourning as a mark of respect.

The news of Milkha Singh’s demise broke late last night. Singh died at the age of 91 due to post-COVID complications. He had tested positive for the coronavirus last month.

"Have directed that Late Milkha Singh Ji will be given a State Funeral by our Government. Also Punjab will observe one day of State mourning as a mark of respect to the departed legend," the Punjab CM tweeted.

On Saturday morning, the family informed of Singh’s demise. "It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away. He fought hard but God has his ways and it was perhaps true love and companionship that both our mother Nirmal Ji and now Dad have passed away in a matter of 5 days," the family was quoted as saying by ANI.

Milkha Singh's wife Nirmal Kaur had passed away just days ago due to COVID-19. He is survived by three daughters Dr Mona Singh, Aleeza Grover, Sonia Sanwalka, and son Jeev Milkha.

Several politicians leaders and celebrities have mourned the death of the Indian Sprinter, popularly known as the Flying Sikh.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared pictures with Singh and wrote, “In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, sportspersons PT Usha and Sourav Ganguly, megastar Amitabh Bachchan and others also paid tribute to the legend.

(With agency inputs)

