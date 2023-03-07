Punjab To Hold Three G20 Meetings Amid Threats By Pro-Khalistan Terror Outfits

Amritsar: Holding three meetings of the G20 has become a monumental litmus test for the Punjab government amidst incessant warnings and threats by the terror organisation Sikh for Justice (SFJ) to disrupt the international summits and propagate Khalistan. Two Congress MPs Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Jasbir Singh Gill and one MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira has already apprehended at Punjab government's intentions to shift the venue of G 20 meets out of Punjab. In wake of the law and order situation such as seizing Ajnala police station by the activists of Waris Punjab De on February 20 and the SFJ threats but at the same time they have challenged Punjab governments for its ‘incapability’ to host the international event. This led to Chief Minister of Punjab Bhagwant Mann himself visit Amritsar, review the security situation, monitor the ongoing preparedness of the administration, and motivate everyone involved in the process of making arrangements for the three meets.

Sikh For Justice (SFJ), the radical organization, banned in 2019 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for anti-India Khalistan Referendum and running a secessionist drive, has already raised a flag eulogising Khalistan in Makhu and Amritsar -Verka bypass and have also threatened to disrupt the rail traffic by blocking rail tracks in Punjab on March 15 and 16 bringing which if materializes will bring much embarrassment to Punjab government.

Notably, a G20 Meeting on Education and a Meeting on Labour is scheduled to be held from March 15 to 17 and March 19 to 20 respectively and a separate Y 20 meeting is scheduled to be held on March 15 in Amritsar.

The Punjab government is busy giving a cosmetic touch to the holy city and has launched a beautification driver but the moot question remains how the Punjab government is going to deal with such elements and if anything goes wrong, it will put the nation in a bad light and give much-needed ammunition to the opposition political parties.

Sources here are of the view that all the concerned security and intelligence agencies are working overtime to rule out any possibility of separatist elements making any trouble but so far they have not been able to stop the fringe elements from acts like hoisting flags welcoming delegates to Khalistan. When asked about security preparedness, Amritsar police commissioner Naunihal Singh said they were making arrangements for all possible contingencies.