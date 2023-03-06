‘Situation Totally Peaceful’: Punjab DGP After Violence Reported In Gurudwara Sahib Manikaran

New Delhi: A incidence of rioting by Sikhs has come to light in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu area. Last night, Punjabi tourists engaged in hooliganism in the religious tourism city of Manikarna. Stones and swords have been hurled here. The incident's footage has gone popular on social media. According to media reports, scores of Punjabi visitors caused a commotion on their way from Manikarna's gurudwara complex to the bus stop via Ram Temple.

Many people's windows have been shattered as a result of stone pelting. Not only that, but everyone he passed on the way got beaten up. The residents of the area are in a state of terror. According to locals, dozens of tourists from Punjab rode their bikes to Manikaran Gurdwara Singh Sahib for darshan.

The hooliganism began on Sunday night about midnight among Punjabi tourists. When the authorities learned about this occurrence, they dispatched a team from the Kullu Sadar police station in search of hoodlums. The cops are currently seeking for those hoodlums in this instance.

Notably, hooliganism and tourist hooliganism are on the rise in Kullu, creating a frightened atmosphere among the locals. In such a case, the residents have asked the police administration to strengthen night patrolling. It should be noted that on Sunday, tourists were also harassed at Manali's Green Tax Barrier. A Punjabi visitor also refused to pay the green fee and caused a ruckus.

The situation is totally peaceful in Manikaran Sahib and I urge people to maintain peace & harmony



I have spoken to DGP @himachalpolice & @PunjabPoliceInd are working together to maintain Law & Order



Request citizens not to panic or spread fake news or hate speech (1/2) — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 6, 2023

According to the reports, Punjab DGP issued a statement saying that, "This is regarding Manikaran incident of last night and early morning. Do not

fall prey to fake news and rumour mongering. The DGP- HP Sanjay Kundu has spoken to DGP Punjab Sh. Gaurav Yadav. All tourists and pilgrims are welcome to Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Police assures of hassle-free visits to all tourists and pilgrims.DGP Himachal Pradesh."