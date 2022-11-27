topStoriesenglish
Punjab: Train crushes 3 kids to death in Rupnagar, Bhagwant Mann govt orders inquiry

The incident happened as four migrant labourer children were playing close to a railroad track near a bridge over the Sutlej River.

Nov 27, 2022

Rupnagar: In an unfortunate incident, a passenger train reportedly crushed three children to death near Sri Kiratpur Sahib on Sunday, November 27, 2022. An investigation into the incident has been mandated by the Punjab government. According to them, the incident happened as four migrant labourer children were playing close to a railroad track near a bridge over the Sutlej River. According to police, the fourth child was hurt during the incident and was taken to a hospital. The boys ranged in age from 7 to 11 years old.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains expressed grief and said an inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

"In a very sad incident, 3 children have lost their lives in a Rail Accident in Kiratpur Sahib. An enquiry has been ordered. My sincere condolences to the grieved families," said Bains in a tweet.

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh sought compensation to the affected families.

"Distraught to hear about the news of a passenger train crushing 4 children causing 3 of them to die on the spot near Sri Kiratpur Sahib today. My condolences are with the family and I urge @PunjabGovtIndia to provide appropriate compensation to the families," said Singh in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal also expressed grief over the incident.

"Saddened to hear that 3 kids lost their life in a tragic incident near Kiratpur Sahib where a train crushed them to death when they were crossing a railway track. I pray to Gurusahab to grant peace to the innocent souls and strength to the families to bear this irreparable loss," said Badal in a tweet.

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring tweeted, "Shocked and grieved beyond expression over the tragic death of three children near Kiratpur Sahib who were run over by a train today. My profound condolences to the parents."

(With PTI inputs)

