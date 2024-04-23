Advertisement
Punjab: Two Minors Killed In LPG Cylinder Explosion In Bathinda

The incident took place in Punjab's Bathinda after a fire broke out because of the explosion of the cylinder which caused the death of two children. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Apr 23, 2024, 09:40 PM IST
New Delhi: The terrifying incident took place in the slum area of Punjab's Bathinda on Tuesday after a fire broke out because of the explosion of the cylinder which caused the death of two children. 

The incident took place around morning when the fire spread over the ten slum areas of the Oriya colony of Bathinda.  "Following the blast, four other cylinders nearby also exploded at the site," Rahul, Bathinda Municipal Commissioner said, ANI reported.

As per the official's statement, the deceased children were the age of six and seven years old, and the others were also injured due to the massive fire that erupted due to the explosion of LPG gas cylinders.

The officer further said that the administration has already prepared a report about this incident and the affected families because of the fire explosion will be provided with compensation and financial help from the relief fund.

For now, the victim families shifted to a night shelter. Officials are looking into the incident.

