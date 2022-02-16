Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's death in car crash: Sonipat Police registers FIR against truck driver

Sonipat (Haryana): In a shocking incident, Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu died during treatment following a road accident on Tuesday (February 15). A woman, who was in the car accompanying him, is undergoing treatment and is out of danger, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonipat, Rahul Sharma. On Deep Sidhu's brother Surjeet's complaint, Sonipat Police has registered an FIR against a truck driver, who, the complaint alleges, applied breaks suddenly, resulting in the accident at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) last night. FIR has been filed under sections 279 (rash driving) & 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, SP Rahul Sharma said, "We got information that two people have been brought to the hospital after a road accident. The man identified as Deep Sidhu died during treatment and the woman is undergoing treatment and is now out of danger."

"As per investigation done till now, he (Deep Sidhu) was driving and the woman was on the passenger seat," Sharma said. He further said at the moment, the identity of the woman cannot be revealed as permissions are required. "In due course, we will disclose it," he said. Sharma said that as per the investigation conducted so far, they were travelling towards Bathinda.

On Deep Sidhu's brother Surjeet's complaint, Sonipat Police registers FIR against a truck driver, who, complaint alleges, applied brakes suddenly, resulting in the accident at KMP last night FIR filed under sections 279 (rash driving) & 304A (causing death by negligence) of IPC — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

Deep Sidhu was out on bail in the Republic Day violence case in January last year. He was bailed out in April. In February last year, Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with Republic Day violence case in 2021. A tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day had turned violent after protesters came to the Red Fort. The farmers were protesting against three (now repealed) farm laws. Delhi Police had said in its FIR that Deep Sidhu "instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and breach barricades with tractors" on January 26, 2021.

Check out the pictures of his car:

Visuals of Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu's car who died in a road accident. His car crashed into a stationary truck near Pipli toll at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway. Police team at the spot. https://t.co/NzCan24Jtz pic.twitter.com/zixLtaxrHJ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi extended condolences over the death. "Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," the Chief Minister tweeted.

(With ANI inputs)

