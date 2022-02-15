Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day violence, dies in road mishap

NEW DELHI: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort during farmers` tractor rally on Republic Day 2021, died in a road crash near the spot near the Delhi border where the farmers held a year-long protest against the three controversial farm laws.

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu dies in a road accident near Sonipat in Haryana, confirms Sonipat Police. Details awaited. He was also earlier named as an accused in the 2021 Red Fort violence case. pic.twitter.com/CoLh8ObkJJ — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2022

He was travelling in a private vehicle along with his friend from the US, when the accident occurred.

His body sent for a post-mortem examination to Haryana`s Sonipat.