Deep Sidhu

Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day violence, dies in road mishap

Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort during farmers` tractor rally on Republic Day 2021, died in a road crash on Tuesday evening.

Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day violence, dies in road mishap
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who was arrested in connection with the violence at Red Fort during farmers` tractor rally on Republic Day 2021, died in a road crash near the spot near the Delhi border where the farmers held a year-long protest against the three controversial farm laws.

 

He was travelling in a private vehicle along with his friend from the US, when the accident occurred.

His body sent for a post-mortem examination to Haryana`s Sonipat.

Tags:
Deep SidhuRed Fort violence accuseddies in road accidentpunjabi actorthree controversial farm lawsSonipat
