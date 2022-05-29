New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday (May 29, 2022) slammed the Bhagwant Mann-led government in Punjab over the Congress leader and famous singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and said that the law and order situation in the state is "totally out of control". Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa on Sunday, a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police. BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa demanded an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for "negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties" which, he said, has cost the life of the 28-year-old singer.

"Law and order situation in Punjab is totally out of control now. Yesterday Punjab government removed security of social celebrities and today famous Punjabi Singer and Punjab Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot at by unknowns at Mansa," Sirsa said.

Earlier on Saturday, when the Punjab Police had ordered the withdrawal of security of 424 people, including Sidhu Moose Wala, former MLAs, Jathedars of two Takhts, heads of Deras, and police officers, Sirsa had demanded strict action against those who leaked confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn.

"First, you withdrew security & then you make them vulnerable by leaking their names!," he had said.