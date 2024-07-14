Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2766333
NewsIndia
PURI JAGANNATH TEMPLE

Puri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar To Be Reopened Today, Check Details

The Odisha government will reopen the Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath temple in Puri after 46 years.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jul 14, 2024, 12:31 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Puri Jagannath Temple's Ratna Bhandar To Be Reopened Today, Check Details

The Odisha government will unlock the Ratna Bhandar, the revered treasury of the 12th-century Jagannath temple in Puri, on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of the ornaments and other valuables, an official said.
The treasury was last opened in 1978.

"The Ratna Bhandar of the Jagannath temple will be reopened today at 1.28 pm," said Justice Biswanath Rath, the chairman of the committee formed by the state government to supervise the inventory of valuables in the treasury.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the committee held in Puri, he said.

Members of the committee, including Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) chief administrator Arabinda Padhee, will visit the treasury after the reopening, he added.

The place where the valuables will be kept temporarily has also been identified, said the former Orissa HC judge.

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Modi government's historic decision on emergency
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Martyr Captain Anshuman's wife silent on the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Kejriwal in jail even after getting interim bail?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Radioactive' scare in Dehradun
DNA Video
DNA: Big conspiracy against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: IAS Pooja Khedkar's job in danger?
DNA Video
DNA: What kind of survey is this on samosas?
DNA Video
DNA: Kailash Yatra Halted due to rain
DNA Video
DNA: Who is IAS Pooja Khedkar?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Disaster' coming in Uttarakhand?