NewsIndia
SNANA UTSAV

Snana Ustav: Thousands of pilgrims congregate in Puri from across the country

Thousands of pilgrims from around the country gathered in Puri on Monday for the 'Snana Ustav.' Devotees from all across the country had gathered to see Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath's 'Snana Ustav' ceremonial bathing ceremony.

Last Updated: Jun 14, 2022, 02:40 PM IST
  • Pilgrims from different parts of the country huddled at Puri for `Snana Ustav`
  • Elaborate security has been deployed in the area
  • Snana Utsav is a special bath of Lord Jagannath takes place on the Purnima of Jyestha month

Trending Photos

Snana Ustav: Thousands of pilgrims congregate in Puri from across the country

Thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the country on Monday huddled at Puri for `Snana Ustav`. The devotees from all across the country had arrived for the sibling deities- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath’s ceremonial bathing ritual known as `Snana Ustav`. Elaborate security has been deployed in the area by the administrators for crowd, traffic management, and safety. The devotees showed greater zeal as they sang religious songs and chanted mantras. A few enthusiastic visitors were also seen dancing. Also Read: China Southern Airlines plane denied take off as parts suspected to fall-off

As per Iskcon, Snana Utsav is a special bath of Lord Jagannath that takes place on the Purnima of Jyestha month (Devasnan Purnima), to commemorate the appearance day of Lord Jagannath.

Snana UtsavISKONSnana Utsav in PuriLord JagannathOdisha

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case - 47 years ago Indira Gandhi also did 'Satyagraha'
DNA Video
DNA: Congress turns ED inquiry into a 'political celebration'
DNA Video
DNA: Herald Case -- Is Rahul Gandhi really a descendant of Mahatma Gandhi?
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi misuses 'satyagraha' in today's politics?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi families' 'satyagraha politics' in ED's inquiry
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 13, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How is violence justified in the name of Prophet Muhammad?
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- So much anger is not good in democracy
DNA Video
DNA: Nupur Sharma comment row -- 'Serial protests' across the country
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis -- A dangerous thought of 'Sar Tan Se Juda'