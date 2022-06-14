Snana Ustav: Thousands of pilgrims congregate in Puri from across the country
Thousands of pilgrims from around the country gathered in Puri on Monday for the 'Snana Ustav.' Devotees from all across the country had gathered to see Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Jagannath's 'Snana Ustav' ceremonial bathing ceremony.
Thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the country on Monday huddled at Puri for `Snana Ustav`. The devotees from all across the country had arrived for the sibling deities- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath’s ceremonial bathing ritual known as `Snana Ustav`. Elaborate security has been deployed in the area by the administrators for crowd, traffic management, and safety. The devotees showed greater zeal as they sang religious songs and chanted mantras. A few enthusiastic visitors were also seen dancing. Also Read: China Southern Airlines plane denied take off as parts suspected to fall-off
As per Iskcon, Snana Utsav is a special bath of Lord Jagannath that takes place on the Purnima of Jyestha month (Devasnan Purnima), to commemorate the appearance day of Lord Jagannath.
