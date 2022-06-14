Snana Ustav: Thousands of pilgrims congregate in Puri from across the country

Thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the country on Monday huddled at Puri for `Snana Ustav`. The devotees from all across the country had arrived for the sibling deities- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath’s ceremonial bathing ritual known as `Snana Ustav`. Elaborate security has been deployed in the area by the administrators for crowd, traffic management, and safety. The devotees showed greater zeal as they sang religious songs and chanted mantras. A few enthusiastic visitors were also seen dancing. Also Read: China Southern Airlines plane denied take off as parts suspected to fall-off

As per Iskcon, Snana Utsav is a special bath of Lord Jagannath that takes place on the Purnima of Jyestha month (Devasnan Purnima), to commemorate the appearance day of Lord Jagannath.