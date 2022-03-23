Pushkar Singh Dhami cabinet 2.0: Assets, regional balance- All you want to know

New Delhi: Pushkar Singh Dhami has been sworn in as the chief minister of Uttarakhand for the second consecutive term today. In his last stint of Chief ministership for six months, he has set the tone for BJP to come back in power. Dhami is back but not all his cabinet members are with him this time. Three ministers of the last regime, Bishan Singh Chupal, Arvind Pandey and Bansidhar Bhagat are not part of the fresh cabinet.

Let’s have a look at what all has changed in Dhami’s second term---

Younger and Leaner ministers in Dhami's new cabinet

Pushkar Singh Dhami is one of the youngest Chief Ministers of current times. In his last stint, the 12-member cabinet was not that young, the average age of his cabinet was 59 Years. Now Uttarkhand’s new government has 8 ministers, and the average age reduces to 56 years. The oldest of them is Satpal Maharaj (70 Years), while the youngest one is Saurabh Bahuguna ( 43 Years).

Assets of Dhami cabinet 2.0

The average asset of a fresh cabinet is 15.95 cr, which is almost 3 Cr greater than last one (12.68 cr). Satpal Maharaj (87 cr) is the richest of their peers and he owns more than half of the cabinet's total assets (143.61).



Dhami cabinet 2.0: Educational qualification of ministers

In terms of education, the last Uttarakhand cabinet had 75 % at least graduates while this time the number improved to 77%. The highest educated of them is Srinagar MLA Dhan Singh Rawat who is a Doctor of Philosophy From Hemwanti Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University Srinagar.

Regional Balance: Kumaun Vs Garhwal

Last time, the Dhami Cabinet had 6 members each, both from Kumaun and Garhwal Region. This time CM Dhami has 5 cabinet members from the Garhwal region, while Kumaun Region has 4 members, including CM as well (provided he chooses a seat from the Kumaun region).

(Inputs from Abhishek Sankhyayan)

