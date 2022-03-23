Pushkar Dhami takes oath as Uttarakhand CM for second consecutive term; PM Modi, Amit Shah, BJP CMs attend ceremony

New Delhi: Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday (March 23, 2022) took oath as the Uttarakhand Chief Minister for a second consecutive term. The grand ceremony was held at the Parade Ground in Dehradun and was attended by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur were also among the party leaders who attended Dhami's grand swearing-in ceremony.

LIVE : परेड ग्राउंड, देहरादून में नवनिर्वाचित सरकार का शपथ ग्रहण समारोह https://t.co/8yyHUK6Svs — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) March 23, 2022

Uttar Pradesh CM-designate Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and other BJP leaders attend the swearing-in ceremony of Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun. pic.twitter.com/0BTPnPppYD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2022

Dhami, who began his political career in 1990 with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, was administered the oath of office by Uttarakhand Governor Gurmit Singh.

Though losing his own seat of Khatima which he had been winning since the 2012 assembly polls, Dhami has been credited for the BJP's big win in the state assembly polls in which the party won 47 out of a total of 70 assembly seats. The ruling party has formed the government in Uttarakhand again, the first time in the state's 21-year history that a party has come to power for a second term in a row.

