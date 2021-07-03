Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as CM on Sunday, says 'work on people's issue'

Dehradun: Pushkar Singh Dhami will take oath on Sunday, he was been named as the new chief minister of Uttarakhand after a meeting of the BJP legislative party on Saturday. He replaces Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday night within four months of taking charge from Trivendra Singh Rawat. Polls to the hill state are due next year.

Dhami, 45, will be the youngest chief minister of the state, thanked the party and promised to carry the work done by my precedessors. "My party has appointed a common worker, son of an ex-serviceman, who was born in the border district of Pithoragarh to serve the people. We'll work on people's issues with the cooperation of all. I will carry forward the work done by my precedessors," he said.

The two-time MLA from Khatima takes over the post with less than a year ahead of the next assembly elections, his biggest challenge lies in leading the BJP to another victory and retaining power in Uttarakhand, where the party has been plagued by factionalism.

"We accept the challenge and we will take forward the party and serve the people," Dhami said.

The BJP had replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat with Tirath Singh Rawat on March 10, but the latter had to step down as the Constitution required him to get elected as a member of the state assembly within six months. The bypolls in the state could not be held due to the COVID-19 crisis, there is still uncertainity over when it will be held.

