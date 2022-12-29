'Putin, Biden, and King Charles asking who is Uddhav Thackeray,' says Sanjay Raut in viral video

Mumbai: Sanjay Raut, a prominent leader from the Shiv Sena (UBT) party, recently made bizarre claims in a video and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin, US President Joe Biden, and King Charles held a conference to discuss the leader of the Shiv Sena party, Uddhav Thackeray. According to Raut, the leaders asked about Thackeray and how he was fighting against the Eknath Shinde government. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was also reportedly mentioned in the video as having inquired about Thackeray. Raut went on to claim that the world leaders also wondered why Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had never introduced them to Thackeray.

Raut's comments were made during a speech in Nagpur and have since gone viral, with Bharatiya Janata Party leaders comparing him to comedian Kapil Sharma.

BJP Karyakarta Priti Gandhi shared Raut's video and wrote on Twitter, "Sanjay Raut claims, "Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden & King Charles had a conference this morning to figure out who Uddhav Thackeray is?!" "Who is this Uddhav Thackeray who refuses to accept defeat at the hands of PM Narendra Modi?!" Kapil Sharma Show has some serious competition!!"

However, Raut's statement was reportedly a sarcastic response to a previous statement made by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, in which he claimed that former US President Bill Clinton had inquired about him. Shinde stated that an Indian man who lives with Clinton approached him a few months ago and told him that Clinton had asked about Shinde.

Raut earlier got into a verbal spat with Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai over the Karnataka-Maharashtra border row. He had said, "he will enter Karnataka like China entered India". Speaking to reporters, Raut had said that they want to solve the decades-old border dispute through a discussion but Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is "igniting the fire".

