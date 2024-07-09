Qatar Airways Goa-Bound Flight Diverted To Bengaluru Due To Poor Visibility

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Goa was diverted to Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday due to "poor visibility" at the Manohar International Airport (MIA), an official said.

Goa witnessed heavy showers on Monday.



The Qatar Airways flight (QR522) could not get clearance to land at the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa due to poor visibility at 1.50 am, an MIA official said.The flight had arrived from Doha. It flight flew over the MIA for 15-20 minutes before being diverted to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the official said.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert', forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places with strong surface winds over North Goa and South Goa districts on Tuesday.