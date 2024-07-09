Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2764882
NewsIndia
QATAR AIRWAYS

Qatar Airways Goa-Bound Flight Diverted To Bengaluru Due To Poor Visibility

The Qatar Airways flight (QR522) could not get clearance to land at the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa due to poor visibility at 1.50 am.

 

|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2024, 02:10 PM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Qatar Airways Goa-Bound Flight Diverted To Bengaluru Due To Poor Visibility

A Qatar Airways flight from Doha to Goa was diverted to Bengaluru in the wee hours of Tuesday due to "poor visibility" at the Manohar International Airport (MIA), an official said.
Goa witnessed heavy showers on Monday.

The Qatar Airways flight (QR522) could not get clearance to land at the Manohar International Airport at Mopa in North Goa due to poor visibility at 1.50 am, an MIA official said.
The flight had arrived from Doha. It flight flew over the MIA for 15-20 minutes before being diverted to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, Karnataka, the official said.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert', forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places with strong surface winds over North Goa and South Goa districts on Tuesday.
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Big revelation on 'communal deceit' with Kanwariyas
DNA Video
DNA: UP teachers’ protest against online attendance
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP hosts 'Alcohol party'!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Weapon chemistry' between Modi-Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Mumbai Hospital Using Paper Plates Made Of Patient Report?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hamas tunnel' in Kashmir valley
DNA Video
DNA: Why is France burning?
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking stories of Baba Sakar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's interaction with T20 World Cup champions
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi's 'analysis' on Hathras accident