QR Code Wristbands Help Reunite 10 Missing Kids With Families In Andhra’s Vijayawada

Vijayawada: The Vijayawada District Administration used an innovative approach to reunite 10 missing children with their parents during the Bhawani Deeksha Viramana event by introducing QR code-enabled wristbands for kids under five. About 60 teams from the ICDS department were deployed at key spots such as railway stations, bus stands, and city entry points. Their role was to identify every child entering the city and tie a wristband with a QR code. The wristband stored the child’s and parent’s details, including a phone number, in a central database.

If a child got lost, anyone finding them could scan the code, retrieve the parent’s contact details, and help reunite them. This year, approximately 12,000 children were tagged, and within five days, 10 missing children were safely returned to their parents by the police.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu stressed the importance of providing employment opportunities for educated women. During a review meeting at the State Secretariat, he discussed developing co-working and neighborhood working spaces to better utilize human resources. He directed officials to offer training to educated women in rural and semi-urban areas, enabling them to take up work-from-home or co-working jobs. The Chief Minister stated that educated women should not be confined to their homes, as these initiatives could create significant employment opportunities.