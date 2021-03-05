हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
QS World University Rankings

QS Rankings 2021: IIT Bombay among top 50 engineering institutes in world

Three Indian Institutes of Technology grabbed a spot in the top 100 engineering institutes. IIT Bombay secured 49th position followed by IIT Delhi (Rank 54) and IIT Madras (Rank 94).

QS Rankings 2021: IIT Bombay among top 50 engineering institutes in world

New Delhi: 12 Indian institutions have made it to the top 100 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021. In total, 25 programs made it to the top 100 positions.

These 12 institutions include IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Madras, IIT Kharagpur, IISC Banglore, IIM Ahmedabad, JNU, Anna University, University of Delhi, and OP Jindal University. 

Among these, three Indian Institutes of Technology grabbed a spot in the top 100 engineering institutes. IIT Bombay secured 49th position followed by IIT Delhi (Rank 54) and IIT Madras (Rank 94). While IIT Kharagpur has bagged 101st position followed by IISc Bangalore at 103rd rank, IIT Kanpur, and IIT Roorkee at 107th and 170th ranks, respectively.  

Moreover, IIT Madras grabbed 30th position in the world for Petroleum Engineering, IIT Bombay was successful in gaining 41st rank, IIT Kharagpur was ranked 44th in the world for Minerals and Mining Engineering, while, the University of Delhi ranked 50th in the world for Development studies. 

IISC Banglore achieved 78th rank and 93rd rank for material science and chemistry respectively. 

OP Jindal University, a private university, secured 76th spot in law subject. 

JNU, one of the leading universities of India, bagged 159th rank among all universities of the world in the Arts and Humanities stream, emerging as the best college in the stream of Arts and Humanities in India. Following it DU has bagged 252nd rank, it also secured 208th spot worldwide in the social sciences and management group. While IIT- Bombay and Jadavpur University have secured their spot between 401-450, following DU. 

Also, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) grabbed the 248th position. 

QS publishes its rankings on some parameters like Academic Reputation (40%), Employer Reputation (10%), Faculty/Student Ratio (20%), Citations per faculty (20%), and International Faculty Ratio & International Student Ratio (5%). QS ranks universities by academic discipline organized into 5 faculties, namely Arts & Humanities, Engineering & Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences & Management.

The latest edition of the ranking was published on Friday (March 4).

