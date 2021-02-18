हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Quad meet

Quad ministerial meeting: India, Australia, Japan, USA to discuss regional and global issues

The members are expected to exchange views on regional and global issues and to working towards an inclusive Indo-Pacific region. The leaders will also discuss the efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other issues of mutual interest such as global climate change.

Quad ministerial meeting: India, Australia, Japan, USA to discuss regional and global issues
Credit: Twitter / ANI

New Delhi: The foreign ministers of India, Australia, Japan and the USA will hold the third Quadrilateral Security Dialogue or Quad meeting on Thursday (February 18 ). 

The members are expected to exchange views on regional and global issues and to working towards an inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

"The Ministers will exchange views on regional and global issues especially practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The leaders will also discuss the efforts to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and other issues of mutual interest such as global climate change.

The last quad meeting was held in Tokyo in October last year. The Quad initiative also focuses on countering the Chinese hegemony in South Asia.

In the October meeting, then-US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had called out China for using its economic power to increase its hegemony over the neighbouring countries in the region.

India had called for respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty and peaceful resolution of disputes.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Quad meetQuad ministerial meetingQuadrilateral Security Dialogue
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh: Three girls found in unconscious state in Unnao field, 2 dead; police suspect poisoning

Must Watch

PT12M35S

One Minute, One News: Watch top news stories of the day