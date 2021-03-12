Quad will remain important pillar of stability in Indo-Pacific region, says PM Modi

New Delhi: In the first ever Quad leaders' summit which began at 7 pm on Friday (March 12, 2021), among topic for discussion are regional and global issues of shared interest. The four countries will exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region.

Making his address Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Quad has come of age and will remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region."

The prime minister called it a positive extension of India's philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and expressed hope that the four nations will work together closely.

"I see this positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which regards the world as one family. We will work together closely as ever before for advancing shared values & promoting secular, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," he said.

Apart from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Suga are part of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) virtual summit.

PM Modi at the summit said, "The agenda for today is vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies which makes the Quad, a force for global good."

While President Joe Biden said that the Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in Indo-Pacific.