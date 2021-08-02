Quality Education Resolution: Govt schools undergo significant makeover under Yogi regime in UP

Lucknow: With an aim to consistently better education facilities, the primary and upper primary schools of the Basic Education Department across the state have been given a major makeover under the Yogi regime.

As the state-run primary schools have outperformed even the private schools in terms of basic facilities and infrastructure, the government schools have seen a massive increase in enrollment of over one lakh children as compared to the enrollment that took place in the last session.

The state government has increased the basic facilities for students in 1.39 lakh council schools that now have smart classrooms, playgrounds, toilets, drinking water and libraries.

To fulfill the 'Quality Education' resolution under Operation ‘Kayakalp’, the Yogi government of the state has amalgamated traditional teaching methodology with tech-based learning through computers and projectors to improve the level of education and to encourage the students coming from poor backgrounds in various districts. All the classes have been transformed into ‘smart classes’ and have been equipped with modern facilities which have also enhanced the receptivity and understanding of the students.

The state government is providing free resources, such as books, bags, stationery, sweaters, shoes and socks, to children of primary classes so that they are not deprived of their right to education due to financial constraints. With this, the government has also worked relentlessly to increase the basic facilities for all the students by introducing various initiatives including smart classrooms, playgrounds, clean toilets, drinking water and libraries and more such facilities.

In addition, the government also ensured that students continue to learn even amid the prevailing covid-19 pandemic. The teachers continued the regular classes of the children by forming ‘WhatsApp’ groups. As a result of the sustained efforts of the Basic Education Department, even during the prevailing pandemic, more than 1,27,068 students have been enrolled in council schools in the current session.

According to the data provided by the Basic Education Department, the number of students in council schools in the session 2020-21 was 1,83,72,932 whereas in the current session, the number of students has increased to more than 1.85 crores.

Efforts that gave a boost to the education sector

The Uttar Pradesh government, committed to transforming the Basic Education Department in the state, initiated the Prerna Sarathi Campaign to give a boost to online education. In this, a teacher under mission Prerna, identifies a citizen, student, guardian of the child or any other relative of the locality or village around his/her school as ‘Prerna Sarathi’, and then the Prerna Sarathi works with teachers to make parents aware of online education in the village and adjoining areas.

In comparison to last year, where only 25 to 30 percent of children were attending online classes, this year over 50 percent of students from every school in UP are studying online. Teachers are sending homework and educational videos to the children by connecting them with e-pathshalas, thereby ensuring regular studies.



Students being provided free uniforms and books

Free shoes, stockings, and sweaters were distributed by the government to 1,59,44,042 students in the last session 2020-21 in the council schools of the Basic Education Department.